Azam FC draw at Tanzania Prisons, Yanga SC floor Lipuli to finish second

Simba SC finished the season on a high after claiming a 2-1 win against Polisi Tanzania

Azam FC failed to capitalize on their advantage in the race for a top two finish after being held to a 2-2 draw by Prisons.

Jumanne Fadhili scored an own goal with Never Tigere getting another for the visitors. Abdallah Kheri also scored an own goal in favour of the hosts with Vedastus Mwisambi scoring the second.

The 2013/14 champions needed a win in their final match of the season away to Tanzania Prisons to finish above Timu ya Wananchi.

The Chamazi-based side did well to get an opening goal after just seven minutes on the clock. Jumanne Fadhili turned the ball into his net to hand the visitors a deserved lead and cool the pressure from a few travelling fans.

However, Abdallah Kheri returned the favour in the 17th minute after also scoring an own goal owing to the pressure.

The administrative side went ahead for the first time in the game with just five minutes to the break. Vedastus Mwisambi capitalized on poor defending to ensure the fans have something to celebrate in the stroke of half-time.

Never Tigere scored the equalizer in the 57th minute to ensure the holders got a point on the road.

It was a result which worked in favour of Yanga SC who defeated Lipuli FC by a solitary goal to finish second on the table.

The 27-time champions needed a 39th-minute strike by David Moling to defeat the Shinyanga-based side. The team broke from their half and the Congolese were fed on the right.

He managed to hold his marker before shooting past the goalkeeper to take their tally of the season to 72 from 38 matches played, two points more than Azam.

Champions Simba SC needed a John Bocco brace to defeat their hosts Polisi Tanzania 2-1 to complete the season on 88 points.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi skipper needed just two minutes to get onto the score sheet.

However, the hosts were awarded a penalty in the 31st minute and Marcel Kaheza held his cool to convert it.

Bocco completed his brace minutes to the break to ensure the Dar es Salaam-based side finished the league with maximum points.