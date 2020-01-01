Azam FC deny recent run of poor results is due to reduction of bonuses

The Chamazi-based giants have refuted claims the recent run of poor results of the team is because of unpaid bonuses

Azam FC have vehemently denied reports the team’s recent poor run in the Mainland is a result of player bonuses being reduced.

The Chamazi-based giants started the season on a flying note, winning seven straight matches which saw them top the 18-team table for almost two months.

However, after losing to Mtibwa Sugar away, the team’s problems started, as they moved to sack coach Aristica Cioaba and later appointed Zambian George Lwandamina to handle the side on a one-year deal.

And despite hiring Lwandamina, the ‘Ice Cream Makers' have not won a match since firing Cioaba and now they have gone for six straight matches without a win, their latest result a 2-2 draw against Ruvu Shooting at Chamazi Complex Stadium.

The club’s CEO Abdulkarim ‘Popat’ Amin has now come out to explain that the team’s run of poor results is not because they decided to reduce bonuses of players, insisting they had instead, improved them.

“About the issue that we have reduced bonuses of our players is not true since we have never owed any player, including coaches, any form of either signing fees or monthly salaries,” Amin said as quoted by Daily News.

“Instead, this season we have improved the status of player bonuses such that previously, they used to share the allowance given to them with the technical bench but now, players have their own bonus so is the coaching staff.”

Amin further explained in the final meeting with players before the 2020-21 season kicked off, they had agreed if they win three consecutive games, they will be given an extra bonus.

On whether they have tried to find out what could be the reason behind the run of poor results, Amin said: “Under the new coach [Zambian George Lwandamina], the team can now score at least more than two goals and at the same time create numerous scoring chances even though we still have a problem of conceding goals.

“I think the coach has seen the issue of creating scoring chances has at least been resolved hence he needs to find a long-lasting solution to arrest the problems of conceding goals.”

Azam, who are third on the 18-team table, will end their first-round fixtures with a clash against champions Simba SC.