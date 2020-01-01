Azam FC defeat Singida United to move second on the log

The FA champions had to dig deep to claim maximum points against their hosts and cut the gap between them and Wekundu wa Msimbazi to just eight points

Azam FC moved up to second in the Mainland League after defeating Singida United 2-1.

The defending champions were aiming at starting the new year on a high note and reduce the gap between them and leaders Simba SC.

The hosts, however, proved to be a hard nut to crack especially in the first 20 minutes or so, ensuring their visitors have a rare sight on goal.

Singida's resilience was finally broken in the 25th minute after a loose ball fell to Bryson Raphael just outside the 18-yard area. The attacker fired a one-time shot to put the ball past the custodian and ensure his side go to the break with a 1-0 lead.

A goalkeeper howler allowed the hosts to get back into the game in the 61st minute. The custodian fumbled with a long ball from Singida's half and forward Frank Zakaria fully capitalised on the blunder to level the score.

Idd Kipagwile showed great determination to get past his marker in the 90th minute before setting up his namesake Selemani, who controlled the ball before unleashing an unstoppable shot into the net.

The result means Azam are currently second on the log with 26 points, eight behind the defending champions while Yanga SC are placed third on the table with 24 points.

All eyes are now set at the National Stadium on Saturday where Simba SC will play host to Yanga in the Kariakoo derby.