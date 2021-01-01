Azam FC defeat Biashara Mara United and close in on Simba SC

The Ice-cream Makers scored in either half to take their points tally this season to 60

Azam FC have reduced the gap between them and Simba SC in the Tanzania Mainland League to just one point after claiming a 2-0 win over Biashara Mara United.

The Chamazi-based charges needed strikes from Prince Dube and Mudathir Yahya to claim maximum points at Azam Complex on Thursday night.

The initial two meetings had ended in a 1-1 draw, and the 2014 champions had to win the game to maintain their dwindling hopes of winning the league title.

The hosts waited until the 11th minute to get their first goal. Goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya played a long ball to Zimbabwe forward Dube whose one-time strike was too match for the custodian. That was the 13th league goal for the 24-year-old attacker.

It happened to be the goal separating the two teams by the end of the first half, despite the many chances created by the Ice-cream Makers.

After the break, the George Lwandamina-led team had no sign of relaxing. They continued pushing for another goal and were rewarded in the 55th minute. Iddi Selemani teed Yahya and the latter took a shot from 25-yards out to double the advantage.

That was Azam's 17th win in the 30 matches they have played in the ongoing campaign. The former champions have drawn nine games and lost four, and as a result, they have 60 points.

The Ice-cream Makers have further scored 44 points and conceded 20 goals. Following the defeat, Biashara, who are under Kenyan coach Patrick Odhiambo, remain on 45 points from 30 matches.

The Shinyanga-based side has managed 12 wins, nine draws and as many losses.

Article continues below

In another top-tier game, Ihefu FC defeated Dodoma Jiji FC by a solitary goal to move to 12th position. Andrew Simchimba scored the lone goal in the 20th minute to hand his team maximum points.

Ihefu have 34 points from 30 games after nine wins, seven draws, and 14 losses. They have scored 22 goals and conceded 36.

On the other hand, Dodoma are eighth with five more points. They have won 10 matches, drawn nine, and lost 11. They have further scored 27 goals and conceded 29.