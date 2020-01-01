Azam FC complete Hamdoun signing ahead of Simba SC's Mapinduzi Cup match

The youngster joins the VPL side on a two-year contract after impressing during the January 6 encounter

Azam FC have completed the signing of Khelfin Hamdoun from Mlandege FC of Zanzibar.

The attacking midfielder joins the Vodacom (VPL) on a two-year deal and his transfer was sanctioned by head coach Aristica Cioaba according to Azam TV.

The 19-year old was identified by Cioaba and his technical bench when Mlandege and Azam FC clashed during the Mapinduzi Cup encounter which the VPL side won 1-0 on January 6.

“I am ready to serve the team and work well with my new teammates,” Hamdoun told Azam TV.

Meanwhile, Azam FC will entertain Simba SC in the semi-final match of the 2020 Mapinduzi Cup on January 10.

The match will be played at 20:15 EAT as Azam aim to defend their title in Zanzibar. Simba reached this stage after beating Zimamoto 3-1 in their Group B match in Pemba.

Sven Vandenbroeck fielded a fairly new squad against Zimamoto but is expected to name a strong side against their VPL rivals in search of their first title in 2020.

Mwanaspoti reports the Simba tactician has summoned all the players that faced Yanga SC on Saturday in a 2-2 draw in order to reinforce the squad ahead of the clash against the Mapinduzi Cup reigning champions.

Meanwhile, in the other semi-final, Mtibwa Sugar will entertain Yanga SC at Amaani Stadium in Zanzibar on January 9.