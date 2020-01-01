Azam FC coach Cioba and striker Dube named best for September

The ‘Ice Cream Makers’ have dominated the awards for September which saw them win all their five matches in the league

Azam FC dominated the Mainland awards for the month of September after their coach and player were named the best.

The ‘Ice-cream Makers’ saw their coach Aristica Cioba named the best for the month, which saw his team win five straight matches, to remain on top of the table with 15 points heading into the international break.

The Romanian scooped the gong after beating his closest challengers Sven Vandenbroeck of Simba SC and Zlatko Krmpotic of Young Africans (Yanga SC). However, Krmpotic has already been fired by Yanga after only 37 matches in charge.

In the players' category, Azam striker Prince Dube was named the best for the month after managing to score five goals during the period.

The Zimbabwean player beat his teammate and keeper David Mapigano and midfielder Clatous Chama of Simba to the award.

In a recent interview, Dube revealed his main target for the season is to help the club to win major silverware.

The Zimbabwean striker is currently topping the goalscoring chart in the Mainland Premier League after notching five goals and is followed closely by Simba SC's Meddie Kagere, who has four to his credit.

Kagere has been the man dominating the scorers' chart as he has won two Golden Boot titles since he joined the Wekundu wa Msimbazi from Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions in 2018.

“On the claims, I want to win the Golden Boot, I want to say that it is not in my mind, I don’t think I have ever thought about it, my main intentions now is to help Azam achieve the targets set for the season,” Dube told Sokaletu.

“I am scoring the goals to help the team, I am not thinking about anything else, I want to score as many goals as I can so that the team can achieve what they want to achieve.

“I am not looking at the goals I score, I am looking at what the goals will help with the team at the end of the season, but if the goals come with the Golden Boot then that is fine, I don’t have a problem, but it is not my primary target for now.”

The Chamazi-based club, who last won the league title in 2014, has made a good start to the 2020-21 campaign, winning their opening five matches to sit at the top of the table on 15 points.

In fact, Azam only conceded their first goals this season when they beat the stubborn Kagera Sugar 4-2 in their last match before the international break.

They will resume their hunt for more points when they take on Mwadui FC in their next league assignment.