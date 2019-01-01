Azam FC captain Morris blames fixture change for dropped points

The Ice-cream Makers’ captain blames the team’s draw in their last league outing on the abrupt change of fixture

Azam FC skipper Aggrey Morris has blamed the abrupt change of their fixture in the Mainland , as the main reason behind the 2-2 draw against JKT on Sunday.

Played at Azam Complex in the city, the hosts lost crucial points plus a possible chance to venture into the top three of the league ladder as they now cling onto fourth spot with 20 points from 10 matches.

Azam had to come from behind twice to level the score sheet and earn a point in the end. The visitors took the lead in the 14th minute via Edward Songo before Morris equalised in the 79th minute from a spot-kick.

However, former Coastal Union, Simba SC and Singida United striker Daniel Lyanga netted a second goal for JKT Tanzania in the 86th minute, which was answered two minutes later by Iddi Suleiman.

The ‘Ice-cream makers’ have since won six matches, lost two and posted two draws respectively with their previous match at Nyamagana Stadium in Mwanza versus Alliance FC ending in a resounding 5-0 win in favour of the former.

It was the biggest win margin so far in the league for Azam as the other team which managed to score five goals is Lipuli FC, who pounded Singida United 5-1 early in November this year.

Speaking after the game, Morris said they were told late about the adjustment of the starting time of the game, which initially, was set to kick-off from 7:00 pm.

“We were training hard knowing that the match would start at 7:00 pm as planned but all of a sudden, we were told that it has been rescheduled to begin at 4:00 pm,” Morris is quoted by Daily News.

Article continues below

“It was a decision which affected us psychologically because we were not ready to play at that time.”

On his part, JKT Tanzania player Damas Makwaya said scoring two goals against Azam at their own ground was a big achievement.

“As you know, football is unpredictable. We committed mistakes which gave our opponents an opportunity to punish us. The most important thing is to continue training ahead of other upcoming games.”