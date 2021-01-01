Azam FC beat JKT Tanzania to reclaim second spot from Simba SC

The Ice-cream Makers will be assured of a temporary place above Wekundu wa Msimbazi following their narrow win

Azam FC picked up a 1-0 win over JKT Tanzania in a Mainland Premier League match on Friday to go second on the table.

Ayoub Lyanga scored the goal that ensured the George Lwandamina side went home with the three points, condemning the home side to yet another loss.

Lyanga capitalised on an accurate cross delivered by Obrey Chirwa in the 21st minute to produce the only goal that separated the sides in the keenly contested encounter.

Courtesy of the result, Azam have reclaimed the second place that they had surrendered to Simba as they now have 50 points from 26 games.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi though have played 21 games and have enough ground to recover the lost position.

During the JKT game, Azam left-back Pascal Msindo made history by becoming the youngest player to have ever played in the Mainland Premier League, after making his debut aged 17 years and eight days.

The full-back had an impressive outing in the Cecafa U20 championship and continues to hone his skills with the former Tanzanian champions.

On Saturday, games will continue to be played as Coastal Union will host Ruvu Shooting at 13:00. It will be a good chance for the away side - sitting 11th on the log with 30 points from 25 games - to try and pick up a win in order to close in on their hosts who have four more points and have engaged in one fewer game.

Fans will be treated with the Sugar Millers derby as Mtibwa Sugar will face Kagera Sugar in an encounter that will start at 15:00. Both sides will be looking for a first win in six games as they have not picked up a victory in their last five matches.

Kagera Sugar, with 26 points have played one more game compared to their weekend rivals, who have 24 points.

At 18:00, Yanga SC will welcome Biashara United as they hope to claim a win that would help them widen the gap to arch-rivals Simba SC, who closed in on them following a 5-0 win over Mtibwa Sugar.

The Yanga-Biashara clash is seen as one of the biggest games of the weekend as both sides are among the top four. Timu ya Wananchi still lead as Biashara are fourth with 40 points, 10 fewer than the record champions.

Polisi Tanzania will host Tanzania Prisons at 13:00 on Sunday when three games have been lined for the day. Thereafter, Mwadui will host a rejuvenated Simba side while Dodoma Jiji and Namungo FC will battle in the other game.

The Tanzania Premier League is gathering speed after it had been paused when the country lost President Pombe Magufuli. As Yanga, Simba, and Azam battle for the top positions, Mwadui, Mbeya FC and Ihefu FC are battling at the bottom to save their seasons.