Azam FC and Ivorian striker Djodi part ways on mutual consent

Coach George Lwandamina has opted against including the striker in his plans for the team

Mainland League heavyweights Azam FC have parted ways with striker Richard Djodi on mutual consent.

The Ivorian forward has been struggling for form of late, and the Ice-cream Makers opted to let him go. The 2014-league champions have confirmed the latest development via their social media outlets.

"We thank you Richard Djodi so much for the services you have rendered us for the time we have been working together," the Chamazi-based charges announced on Sunday evening.

"We wish you all the best wherever you will be playing your football."

The 31-year-old signed for the Tanzanian outfit in July 2019, before extending his stay by a further two years; his current deal was set to expire in 2022.

"Coach [George] Lwandamina had no place for Djodi in his current squad and we had no option but to let him go," Azam's Communication's Officer Zakaria Thabith shed more light on the striker's release.

"The coach is already selecting his players for the second round of the league, and he had no place in the team. So we had to part ways on mutual consent."

Another player who rumours had it that he will be dropped as well is goalkeeper David Robert Mapigano who is commonly referred to as Kissu.

The shot-stopper joined in the last transfer window and went on to command a starting berth in the team. However, his form dipped and recently, Mathias Kigonya was signed to strengthen the department.

It was a sign that all was not good for the Tanzania custodian and rumours were rife that he was to be released.

"Mapigano will continue playing for us and he is in the team for the second leg," Thabith confirmed.

"The coach has confidence in him and he believes he will be helpful for the team. Rumours that he will be released are not true."

Azam are close to sealing the services of their former striker Yahya Zayd from the Egyptian side Pharco FC. The forward played for the 2018/19 champions from 2013-2018 before leaving for Ismaily and later on to Pharco where he has failed to cement his place in the starting 11.