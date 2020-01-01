Azam FC 2-2 Ruvu Shooting: Chamazi giants remain winless under Lwandamina

The ‘Ice Cream Makers’ have now gone for six straight matches without a win after another draw at Chamazi Complex

Azam FC remained winless under new coach George Lwandamina after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Ruvu Shooting in a Mainland match played on Friday.

The Zambian coach arrived at the Chamazi-based giants two weeks ago to replace fired Aristica Cioba and his first match in charge saw the team held to a 2-2 draw by Namungo FC.

The ‘Ice Cream Makers’ took a deserved lead in the 34th minute when striker Ayoub Lwanga headed home from a corner kick but Emmanuel Martin levelled matters for Ruvu in the 53rd minute.

More teams

Azam regained the lead in the 60th minute when Mudathir Yahya powered home from close range but the goal was not enough to end their bad run as Fully Zullu Maganga ensured Ruvu got a point from the tie in the 70th minute.

It was the sixth straight match that Azam have now gone without winning and their good start to the season has now gone up in flames.

Azam started the season on a flying note, winning seven straight matches, and also enjoyed the lead of the 18-team table before they started crumbling after losing 2-0 to KMC.

The draw will leave them in third spot on 28 points while Yanga are top with 37 points from 15 matches and champions Simba SC, who beat KMC 1-0 on Thursday, are second with 32 points from 14 matches.

In other matches played on Friday, Biashara United laboured to a 3-0 win against Mbeya City. Christian Zigah was the hero for Biashara as he notched a double in the 10th and 25th minutes before Derick Musa scored the third in the 68th minute.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Kagere Sugar also picked up a vital win after seeing off Coastal Union 3-1.

The Sugar Millers had to come from a goal down after Coastal Union took the lead in the 45th minute when Abdul Suleiman scored from the penalty spot.

However, Kagera recovered to level matters in the 56th minute through Nassor Kapama before Peter Mwalyanzi made it 2-1 in the 73rd minute, and Sadat Mohamed sealed the win with a well-taken strike in the 80th minute.