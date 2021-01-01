Boost for Azam FC as Dube returns to training after operation

The ‘Ice Cream Makers’ have confirmed the return of their star striker after he underwent successful surgery that kept him out for six weeks

Azam FC have received a major boost after their striker Prince Dube resumed training with the rest of the squad members on Thursday.

The Zimbabwean star injured his ulnar of the left hand during their Mainland defeat to Yanga SC after just a quarter of an hour of the derby played at Chamazi Stadium in late November, and the club organised for him to undergo further treatment in .

After undergoing successful surgery in Cape Town, the club then ruled him out of action for six weeks and his injury affected the team’s performances, especially in the league, where they posted a run of six straight matches without a win and finally dropped from the top of the 18-team table.

Azam have now confirmed Dube has returned to training on their social media pages, with photos of the player training with the rest of the team.

“Our striker, Prince Dube, has officially started competitive training with his colleagues after recovering from his left-hand injury that put him out of action for six weeks,” read a statement on the club’s social media pages.

Dube had made a bright start to his career at Azam with six goals and four assists in the league and was also voted the Mainland Premier League Player of the Month for September.

His absence was the main reason why coach George Lwandamina claimed he will have to sign a few players in the mini-transfer window if the team is to remain among the title contenders.

“There is nothing I will promise at the moment about the signing of new players but I will sit down with the directors of the club to find out what I will do during this transfer period,” Lwandamina told reporters in a previous interview.

“Every day there is a lot of competition which also contributes to the league being tough and good, and the Tanzanian league is now getting bigger as people are being reached with information wherever they are unlike in the past.

“So we must be actively involved to make sure we beef up the areas I feel need improvement; it will all depend with the club bosses but we need to improve a few areas [including the striking force] if we are to remain in title contention.”

Azam are currently placed third on the table after managing 32 points from 17 matches, 12 fewer than table-toppers Yanga, who have accumulated 44 from 18 matches, while Simba are third on 35 points from 15 outings.