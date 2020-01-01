Azam 1-1 JKT Tanzania: Ice-cream makers drop points at home

In another game played on Friday, KMC defeated Gwambina 3-0 to move to the fourth position on the log

Mainland League leaders Azam FC dropped points for the second consecutive game after being held to a 1-1 draw by JKT Tanzania at Azam Complex in Chamazi.

The Ice-cream Makers had suffered a 1-0 loss, their only defeat in the league this season, against Mtibwa Sugar in their last outing and were keen to bounce back. However, it was not going to be an easy outing on Friday against the administrative side who had defeated Mwadui FC 6-1 just a week ago.

It took the visitors 43 minutes to open the scoring when Michael Aidan finished a swift move.

More teams

After the break, the 2014 champions came back stronger hoping to get a draw and probably get the winning goal.

Getting a win became more likely after midfielder Salum Abubakar managed to put the two teams into level terms in the 78th minute. The last 12 minutes were the longest for JKT, as Azam pushed forward aiming at getting a win.

However, the visitors held on to get a vital point away.

In an earlier match, Gwambina FC suffered a 3-0 loss in the hands of their visitors KMC.

The Kinondoni-based team had suffered a 2-1 loss when they played their last match at home to Yanga SC and were desperate for a positive outing.

KMC had to wait until the 44th minute to open the scoring. The hosts conceded a free kick in a good area and Israel Patrick managed to find Lusajo Mwaikenda, and the defender made no mistake from about six yards, heading the ball past the goalkeeper.

Gwambina fought bravely hoping to get an equalizer and get at least a point. Concentration lapses at the back allowed Reliants Lusajo to score the second goal for the visitors and lower the pressure.

Article continues below

The third goal came in stoppage time when the unmarked David Bryson scored from about 16 yards after sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

After Friday's games, Azam remain on top with 22 points from nine matches, three more than second-placed Yanga SC who have played seven. JKT Tanzania moved to 12th with nine points.

KMC moved fourth on the table with 14 points while Gwambina are 14th on nine points.