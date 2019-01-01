AZ Alkmaar prodigy Boadu reveals choice between Ghana and Netherlands

The teenager has revealed which of the two nations tops his priority list with regards to international football

Dutch-born striker of Ghanaian descent, Myron Boadu, has set his sights on playing for the at senior international level ahead of the country of his parents.

The 18-year-old's international future has become a topic of discussion owing to his fine form for AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie so far this season.

He earned a first-time call-up to the Dutch U21s during the recent international break, having earlier featured for the Oranje at U15 to 19 levels. An injury, though, forced him to withdraw from the squad.

"That [playing for the Netherlands at senior level] is my priority. I am going for the Dutch national team," Boadu told Voetbal International.

"That is why I was so disappointed that I had to drop out of the Dutch U21 team last week.

"That could have been my debut. I am now fit again.

"The injury was of course disappointing.

"It was the first time in a year that I was selected for a national youth team again. And the very first time at the U21s.

"Hopefully I will get a recall soon."

The Amsterdam-born also shed more light on his Ghanaian background.

"The people, the food, that makes me feel connected," he said.

"Sometimes we speak Ghanaian language at home, but I still don't manage so well.

"I have been to twice, the last time was 12 years ago. So I hope to return someday."

Boadu has three goals in five league outings and two strikes in seven matches in the so far this term.



On Thursday, he scored and assisted another goal as AZ held Serbian side FK Partizan to a 2-2 draw in the Europa League.