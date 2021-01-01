Ayub Timbe: Kenya winger reveals Iniesta inspiration after Visssel Kobe debut

The speedy Harambee Stars winger pays tribute to the former Barcelona star after making his debut in the J1-League on Saturday

Kenya international Ayub Timbe has explained how the presence of Andres Iniesta inspired him after he made his debut for Vissel Kobe in the Japanese top-flight J1-League on Saturday.

The speedy winger completed his transfer to the Japanese club on March 1, but he was later unveiled on April 11, and he had to wait until April 17 to feature for the side in the 0-0 draw against Shonan Bellmare at Hiratsuka Kyujo Stadium.

Timbe, who was without a club since October 2020 after he parted ways with Beijing Renhe before signing for Kobe, came on in the 66th minute on Saturday, but he could not help his side snatch a win.

The 28-year-old, who also played for EFL Championship side Reading on loan from Renhe, has paid a glowing tribute to the former Spain and Barcelona midfielder, insisting his presence in the dressing room has inspired him since he joined the side and was looking forward to playing more matches with him.

“Being with Iniesta in the same changing room and in the same pitch, having conversations with him is a great experience for me,” Timbe said as quoted by Nation Sports.

“He is a world-class player on and off the pitch. He has not played for a long time [due to injury], but I am looking forward to playing matches with him. I’m sure we are going to have good times in the coming games.”

On his overall display for the team, Timbe said: “I’m happy with my debut at Vissel Kobe and in the J1 League. I’m happy with my performance as well in my first game in a long time. I had been prepared for it for a while.”

Timbe also thanked the club’s supporters for their love towards him by stating: “We did not get the three points but we live to fight another day, one point in the bag. We focus on the next one.”

Before the match, Kobe took to their social media pages to confirm Timbe made the squad for the first time and also confirmed he will wear jersey number 40 during his stay with the team.

"In the squad for the first time today is Ayub Timbe,” wrote the club.

The club then appreciated the player on making his debut when he came on as they wrote: “Congratulations on your Vissel debut Ayub Timbe.”

The draw left Vissel Kobe in the third position on the 20-team table with 19 points from 10 matches, while Kawasaki are topping the log on 31 points from 11 matches while Nagoya are second on 26 points from 10 matches.

Kobe and Timbe will return to action on Wednesday when they take on Tokushima Vortis in the J-League Cup before they return to league action on Saturday, April 24, with an away game against Kashima Antlers.