Ayman Kari: Comoros prospect extends contract with Paris Saint-Germain

Ayman Kari has extended his stay with Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain.

The 17-year-old who is eligible to represent African side Comoros at the international level has agreed to pen a two-year contract after impressing in the club’s U19 squad last term.

“Paris Saint-Germain are delighted to announce Ayman Kari has extended his contract with the club through to 30 June 2024,” a statement from the club read.

“The midfielder started playing at US Villejuif before entering the Club's pre-Youth Academy Centre aged 11.

“He then joined the Youth Academy and played with the U17 team before establishing himself with the U19s.

“The club wishes Ayman still more success in a Paris Saint-Germain shirt in the future.”

During the 2021-22 campaign, the youngster featured in 25 league matches for the Parisians with a goal to his credit.

He also made seven appearances in the Uefa Youth League while playing in three Gambardella Cup outings with a goal to his credit.

His solid displays earned him the 2021 'Titi d'Or', given to the best player in the Youth Academy.

Prior to Kari extending his contract, he was linked with a transfer to German elite division outfit, Bayern Munich.

All things being equal, he could be promoted to PSG’s senior team in the 2022-23 campaign.

After Kylian Mbappe’s contract saga, PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi said that the club would move beyond the era of glamorous signings.

“Dreams are one thing, reality is another. Perhaps we should change our slogan… dream bigger is good, but today we must be realistic, we don’t want flashy, bling-bling anymore, it’s the end of the glitter,” he told the media.

On the international scene, the teenager has represented France at the U18 level – playing in three matches. Nonetheless, he could switch his allegiance to Comoros at the senior level.