Andre Ayew was among the goals as Al Sadd suffered a 3-2 Qatar Stars League Cup defeat against Qatar SC at Qatar University Field 4 on Friday.

Ayew scored the opener for Al Sadd

Ghana star has one goal in the domestic Cup

His display will be good news for Otto Addo

WHAT HAPPENED? The Black Star scored the opener for the Qatar Stars League champions in the 10th minute before Rodrigo Tabata doubled their lead with a fine finish in the 15th minute.

However, an improved display in the second half saw Abdulrahman Al-Jassem reduce the deficit for Qatar in the 69th minute before defender Badr Benoun made it 2-2 in the 83rd minute and Brazilian Jussa sealed the comeback win five minutes left to the final whistle.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Apart from the goal, Ayew put up a good display and it was his move from the middle of play that resulted in their second goal. He picked out Abdulrahman Al-Jassem with a clever pass and the latter did not hesitate to set up Tabata, who in turn found the back of the net.

ALL EYES ON: The 32-year-old has now scored one goal in the domestic competition from five matches.

In the league front, Ayew has scored two goals from seven appearances. His first of the campaign came in the 2-1 win against Al Sailiya while his second was against Al Shamai in another 2-1 victory.

THE VERDICT: His goal will be good news for Ghana coach Otto Addo who is expected to name his squad for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar soon.

The Black Stars will represent Africa at the global competition and they have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

WHAT NEXT FOR AYEW? His attention will shift to Ghana's international friendly against Switzerland at Baniyas Stadium on November 17 before they proceed to the Gulf nation.

Meanwhile, Al Sadd, who are now second in Group A of the domestic competition with nine points from five matches, will return to league action against Qatar SC at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on December 23.