Awoniyi scores seventh Bundesliga goal as Union Berlin draw Stuttgart

Taiwo Awoniyi scored his seventh Bundesliga goal of the season in Union Berlin's 1-1 draw against Stuttgart on Sunday.

With nine games played so far, the Nigeria international has now equalled his best tally in a league season when he scored seven goals for Royal Excel Mouscron in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

On Thursday, the former Liverpool striker scored Union Berlin's only goal in their 3-1 loss to Feyenoord in a Uefa Europa Conference League match.

Awoniyi has now scored at least a goal in each of his last five appearances for the Iron Ones in all competitions.

He broke the deadlock for the visitors at the Mercedes-Benz-Arena with his goal in the 31st minute, courtesy of an assist from Sheraldo Becker.

The opener gave Union Berlin hopes of securing their fourth straight win in the German top-flight until Wahid Faghir scored the equaliser for Stuttgart late in the stoppage-time.

Awoniyi was in action for 74 minutes before Urs Fischer opted to replace him with Kevin Behrens.

Article continues below

Having gathered 16 points from nine games, Union Berlin are fifth in the Bundesliga table despite sharing the spoils in Stuttgart on Sunday.

Awoniyi will shift his attention to the German Cup outing against Waldhof Mannheim on Wednesday before they host leaders Bayern Munich for their next Bundesliga fixture on October 30.

The Super Eagles star has been in fine scoring form since he secured a permanent move to the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei in July and he has tally of 11 goals after playing 14 matches this campaign.