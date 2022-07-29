Awoniyi: Premier League big in Nigeria because of Kanu, Okocha and I can boost Nottingham Forest fans

The Super Eagles star will feature in the English competition where some of his compatriots have made their names before

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi has said the Premier League is popular in Nigeria because of former players like Nwankwo Kanu and Jay-Jay Okocha.

Apart from Kanu and Okocha, former Norwich City's Efan Ekoku, who became the first African to score a hat-trick in the division, Daniel Amokachi, who spent two seasons at Everton between 1994 and 1996, Celestine Babayaro, who joined Chelsea in 1997 as the club's record teenage signing, are some of the big Nigerian names that have featured in the Premier League.

"The Premier League is very big in Nigeria because of players like Kanu, Okocha, Yakubu [Ayegbeni], [Joseph] Yobo, [Peter] Odemwingie, and many others who all played here," Awoniyi told BBC Sport Africa.

"Many people pick their clubs depending on where a Nigerian is playing or which teams the family likes. We all grew up watching it and loved it, and it is actually a dream come true to know that millions will be watching me now.

"I want to give my best all the time and, by God's grace, it will help us achieve our goals."

Awoniyi, 24, scored 20 goals in 43 games across all competitions last season for Union Berlin before he joined Forest for a club-record fee in June, and now believes his transfer will influence Nigerians to start supporting his new team.

"Our fans love to watch and support Nigerians playing in the Premier League, and I believe some of them will try to create a Nottingham Forest fanbase, too," he added.

"I know Nigerians like some clubs already, but when you have one of their own and play attractive football, you will automatically get them on your side.

"I believe they will support us, and of course, I have my friends and family who were already waiting for me to play in England. It will be an exciting one for them."

Awoniyi, who scored 15 goals in 31 league games last season, also explained the challenges he has faced before.

"I've been through a lot in my career to get here, and I know it's not everyone that will get to fulfill their life ambition," he concluded.

"I am here now and I know there will be another young player in Africa who will be dreaming of playing on this stage.

"The hard work starts now, and I can't wait to get started."

After the transfer to Forest, Awoniyi joins other Super Eagles stars including Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City, Frank Onyeka of Brentford, Southampton’s Joe Aribo and Alex Iwobi of Everton.