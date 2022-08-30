Awoniyi must start to score goals to retain Nottingham Forest shirt - Udeze

The former left-back explains the need for the 25-year-old Super Eagle to start scoring goals for the promoted side

Former Nigeria defender Ifeanyi Udeze has suggested Taiwo Awoniyi must start to find the back of the net regularly for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League otherwise he will no longer be in the team.

The 25-year-old Nigeria international sealed a transfer to the promoted side from Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin before the season kicked off and has only managed to score once in the top flight.

He opened his account for the campaign against West Ham United on August 14 during a 1-0 victory. The Super Eagle has so far managed two starts from four appearances and came on as a substitute on two occasions.

According to Udeze, who represented Nigeria in the 2002 World Cup, and played mainly as a left-back, Awoniyi need goals to fend off his competitors for a place in the team.

“In Nottingham Forest there are competitions and as a striker you want to retain your shirt, so you need to start scoring goals,” Udeze said on Brila FM as quoted by Completesports.

“I don’t have doubt about Taiwo [Awoniyi] because I know he’s a good player but I pray he starts scoring now.”

The Tricky Trees recently signed another Nigerian forward, Emmanuel Dennis, from EFL Championship side Watford.

Last season, Awoniyi made 31 Bundesliga appearances for Union Berlin, scored 15 goals and provided one assist.

Awoniyi will hope to get a starting role when they travel to face champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.