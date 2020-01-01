Awcon 2020: Kenya & Tanzania to renew rivalry as Uganda face Burundi in qualifiers

The winners of the first round will face a second-round hurdle before reaching the 12-team biennial competition

and are set to renew their long-time rivalry once more after they were paired to face off in the (Awcon) first-round encounters.

The Harambee Starlets will travel to Dar es Salaam for the first leg match before hosting their opponents later as Caf has scheduled the ties to be played from April 6 to April 14, 2020. The second-round games are expected to be staged between June 1 and June 9.

The winner between Kenya and Tanzania will either face the Democratic Republic of the Congo or Sao Tome & Principe in the second-round matches.

The second-round winner will get a ticket to participate in the 12-team competition which will be held between November 28 and December 12, 2020.

Kenya will be fighting to return to the continental showpiece since the 2016 event which was held in . They missed 2018's edition after they were eliminated by Equatorial Guinea.

Meanwhile, will entertain neighbours Burundi as they hope to qualify for the continental competition for the first time. Faridah Bulega will lead her charges to Bujumbura for the first leg encounter before hosting them later.

, Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon, , Mali, , and have been given byes from the first round.

The host of the tournament is yet to be confirmed since DR Congo withdrew as the designated host.

Nigeria are the current champions and will hope to defend the title once the 12th edition of the tournament kicks off.

Other fixtures:

Zambia vs Mozambique

Zimbabwe vs Mauritius

Malawi vs Eswatini

Namibia vs Botswana

Gabon vs the Central Africa Republic

DR Congo vs Sao Tome & Principe

Ethiopia vs Djibouti

Liberia vs

Guinea Bissau vs The Gambia

Togo vs Niger

Article continues below

vs Burkina Faso