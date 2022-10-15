Auxerre vs Nice: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight French clash kicks off the weekend - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Auxerre welcome Nice to face them at Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps. The hosts are suffering a dismal season to date, with just two wins and no victories in their last five, leaving them in the thick of a relegation battle.

Their visitors are only just pulling clear of a similar scrap after two wins in their last three as well, marking this one out as a crucial battle for both looking to secure survival in the top-tier down the line.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Auxerre vs Nice date & kick-off time

Game: Auxerre vs Nice Date: October 16, 2022 Kick-off: 9:00am ET / 7:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Auxerre vs Nice on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Fans in India can stream the match on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream US beIN SPORTS CONNECT fuboTV India N/A Voot Select

Auxerre squad & team news

After two early wins over the opening weeks, it has been a downward trend for Auxerre, who find themselves at serious risk of the drop in an expanded relegation battle this season.

It is still the first third of the campaign of course, but they'll need to turn matters around soon. Lose and they face a hard road in the run-up to the Qatar 2022 World Cup-enforced break.

Position Players Goalkeepers Léon, Costil, Laiton, De Percin Defenders Pereira, Bernard, Jubal, Pellenard, Coeff, Boto, Joly, Jeanvier, Bain Midfielders M'Changama, Camara, Touré, Ruiz-Atil, Sakhi, Autret, Silvestre, Bouekou, Danois, Raveloson Forwards Hein, Da Costa, Perrin, Niang, Sinayoko, Charbonnier, Dugimont, Camara, Metsoko

Nice squad and team news

The visitors might just have turned the page in recent weeks, but they will not be counting their chickens before they have hatched when it comes to a complete revival.

They will be eyeing up this clash as a winnable one, where three points can help push them further in mid-table security.