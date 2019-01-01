Australia women v Norway women: TV channel, live stream, Matildas squad news & preview
Australia will be out to secure their place in the Women's World Cup quarter-finals for a fourth straight tournament when they play Norway on June 23 at the Allianz Riviera.
The Matildas advanced to the knockout stages with a 4-1 win over Jamaica which saw them finish second in Group C following a loss to Italy and a victory against Brazil.
Norway's group record was identical as they fell to France in between victories against Nigeria and South Korea to seal second spot in Group A.
These sides last met in February 2018 when Australia claimed a late 4-3 win and a similarly dramatic contest in Nice could be on the cards.
|Game
|Australia vs Norway
|Date
|Sunday, June 23
|Time
|5:00 am AEST
|Stream (AUS only)
|Optus Sport
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
Every Matildas match at the Women's World Cup, including Australia's match against Norway, is available live and free on SBS .
For those looking to stream the match, Optus Sport will also be showing every match of the tournament.
The platform requires a monthly subscription of $14.99 for non-Optus customers.
|AUS TV channel
|Online stream
|SBS
|Optus Sport
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Australia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Williams, Arnold, Micah
|Defenders
|Simon, Polkinghorne, Roestbakken, Catley, Kennedy, Carpenter, Allen
|Midfielders
|Luik, Logarzo, Kellond-Knight, Van Egmond, Yallop, Gorry, Harrison
|Forwards
|Foord, Kerr, Fowler, Raso, Gielnik, De Vanna
Possible Matildas XI: Williams, Carpenter, Polkinghorne, Kennedy, Catley, Kellond-Knight, Gorry, Logarzo, Raso, Foord, Kerr.
|Position
|Norway squad
|Goalkeepers
|Hjelmseth, Fiskerstrand, Bogstad
|Defenders
|Wold, Thorisdottir, Hovland, Mjelde, Kvamme
|Midfielders
|S.Hansen, Risa, C.Hansen, Engen, Reiten, Minde, Maanum, Saevik
|Forwards
|Thorsnes, Herlovsen, Utland, Asland, Eikeland, Haavi, Nautnes
Betting & Match Odds
Ranked six places higher than Norway in the FIFA world rankings, Australia are slight favourites heading into this match going at odds of $2.20 to claim victory.
Norway meanwhile are valued at $2.88 with a draw in regular time going at $3.40.
Sam Kerr is the most likely to open the scoring with odds of $5.
All odds courtesy of sportsbet and correct at time of publishing.
Match Preview
After a turbulent group stage, the Matildas must avoid any hiccups against Norway if they are to secure their place in the World Cup quarter-finals for a fourth straight time.
Australia have been far from convincing in France with a shock loss to Italy followed up by a fortunate comeback against Brazil and a solid victory over Jamaica.
Though defensively frail without a clean sheet in their past five games, the Matildas look to ready to fire in attack with star forward Sam Kerr bagging all four goals in Australia's final group match.
Despite being ranked 12th in the world heading into France, Norway know what it takes to succeed on the biggest stage, having won the 1995 World Cup, and also picked up gold at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney.
Their performances at the tournament to-date have been solid, with Martin Sjogren's side holding their own in a narrow 2-1 loss to France in the group stages.
Norway are without their best player and Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg at the tournament with the star absent through protest of how football federations continue to treat female footballers.
These two nations last faced off early last year with the Matildas claiming a late 4-3 win at the Algarve Cup in Poland.
Norway also fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Australia's neighbours New Zealand heading into the World Cup and on paper may struggle to contain the green and gold.