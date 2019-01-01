Australia v Syria: TV channel, live stream, squad, Socceroos news & Asian Cup preview

A decisive match in Group C awaits

The Socceroos will be out to secure second spot in Group B when they face Syria at the Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium on Wednesday morning (12.30am AEDT).

Australia got their Asian Cup defence back on track against Palestine with a 3-0 win having lost their group opener against Jordan 1-0.

Syria are yet to score in the UAE but can still escape the group in second with a win after being held to a goalless draw with Palestine and falling 2-0 to Jordan.

Game Australia vs Syria Date Wedneday, January 16 AEDT Time 12.30am AEDT / 8.00pm LOCAL

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Australia, the match can be watched live on Fox Sports through the Foxtel platform. There is no free-to-air broadcaster.

You can stream the game through either the Foxtel Go, Foxtel Play and Kayo - just bear in mind those services are subscription based.

AUS TV channel Online stream Fox Sports Foxtel GO/Foxtel Play/Kayo/My Football Live

Squads & Team News

Position Australia players Goalkeepers Ryan, Vukovic, Langerak Defenders Sainsbury, Behich, Gersbach, Jurman, Milligan, Risdon, Degenek, Grant Midfielders Luongo, Jeggo, Amini, Irvine, Mabil, Rogic Forwards Leckie, Giannou, Nabbout, Maclaren, Kruse, Ikonomidis

After picking up his second yellow card of the tournament against Palestine, Trent Sainsbury has been suspended from this clash.

In his absence, Socceroos skipper Mark Milligan is expected to slot into defence with Massimo Luongo brought into start in midfield.

Tom Rogic faces suspension should he pick up another yellow and with a broken bone in his hand could be rested or given reduced game time against Palestine.

Though ending his scoring drought against Palestine, Jamie Maclaren could be replaced up top by a fit-again Andrew Nabbout - who does appear to best fit Graham Arnold's system.

Socceroos predicted XI: Ryan (GK); Behich, Degenek, Milligan, Grant; Luongo, Irvine; Ikonomidis, Rogic, Mabil; Nabbout.

Position Syria players Goalkeepers Ibrahim Alma, Mahmoud Al-Youssef, Ahmad Madania Defenders Ahmad Al Salih, Moayad Ajan, Jehad Al Baour, Omar Midani, Amro Jenyat, Hussein Jwayed, Nadim Sabagh, Abdul Malek Anizan Midfielders Mahmoud Al Mawas, Mohammed Osman, Osama Omari, Tamer Haj Mohamad, Ahmad Ashkar, Youssef Kalfa, Zaher Midani, Khaled Al Mobayed, Fahd Youssef Forwards Omar Kharbin, Omar Al Soma (c), Mardik Mardikian

Syria are without their usual skipper and veteran Firas al-Khatib in the UAE after he was ruled out of the tournament through injury.

Wearing the captain armband in his place is Omar Al Soma with Omar Kharbin's 16 goals from 37 caps making him the most likely attacking outlet for Syria.

Their star player is argubaly Mohammad Osman, who plays for Eredivisie side Heracles, but he is yet to truly make his make for the national team.

Syria predicted XI: Alma; Anizan, Al Baour, Al Salih, Ajan; Youssef, Haj Mohamad, Osman, Khribin; Mardikian, Al Soma.

Betting & Match Odds

Australia are strong favourites in this with a win valued at $1.44 , draw at $4 and Syria victory at $8.50 .

With Syria yet to score at this tournament, the most likely result is a 1-0 win to the Socceroos going at odds of $6 .

All odds courtesy of Bet365 and correct at the time of publishing.

Match Preview

Just 15 months ago, the Socceroos saw off Syria 2-1 in extra-time as they went on to seal their spot at the 2018 World Cup.

A Tim Cahill header proved the difference on that occasion as a spirited Syria side hit the post at the death and had their dreams of a first World Cup appearance shattered.

Revenge could therefore be on their minds when they tackle Australia at the Asian Cup with a win enough for Syria to seal second spot in Group B and leave the Socceroos in limbo.

Though their spirit will once again be on full display, Syria have been out of form and are yet to score in the UAE after a 0-0 draw with Palestine and 2-0 loss to Jordan.

Winning just three of their last 12 games, The Assyrians must step up soon or find themselves sent packing.

The Socceroos started their title defence on shaky feet in a 1-0 loss to Jordan, but bounced back emphatically in a 3-0 win over Palestine.

Introducing Chris Ikonomidis and Jackson Irvine to the starting side paid immediate dividends for Graham Arnold and he'll be hoping to settle on his strongest side ahead of the knockout stages.

A win or draw will be enough for the Socceroos to seal second spot in Group B but don't rule out Syria throwing a spanner in the works should they strike early against an Australian side that have already shown signs of vulnerability.