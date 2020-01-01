Aussems: Yanga SC eye services of ex-Simba SC coach to replace Eymael

The Jangwani giants have turned their attention to the former Wekundu wa Msimbazi tactician to fill the vacant coaching position at the club

Yanga SC have reportedly listed former Simba SC coach Patrick Aussems among those who can replace Luc Eymael.

The Jangwani Street-based giants are currently in the market to hire a coach after they fired the Belgian on the final day of the 2019-20 Mainland season.

Goal understands Yanga are looking at several options including former coach Hans van der Pluijm but the name of Aussems, who guided Simba to the league title in the 2018-19 campaign before he was shown the exit door after a poor show in the Caf , has also emerged.

“It true [Aussems] is also being considered for the job since the club is looking for a coach who has been in the country before, and one who will have no difficulties to settle in when he takes up the role,” a source from Yanga, who did not want to be named, told Goal on Monday.

“We all know what Aussems did at Simba, he is a good coach, who can bond well with the squad we are building around, and I can confirm his name emerged recently during a meeting discussing the issue of the coach but we have not made contact, maybe we will if they zero in on him.”

Apart from Aussems, Van Der Pluijm, who also handled Yanga before, has been tipped as the favourite to replace Eymael and in a recent interview when the coach stated he will not mind coming back to coach the Timu ya Wananchi.

“I know Yanga fans are remembering the kind of football the team used to play when I was in charge, a good brand of soccer and that is why I have been receiving messages being asked to come back and take over the coaching role,” Van Der Pluijm was quoted by Sokaletu.

“I am not the one to decide whether I can come back, but the management can decide if they want me to come back, and if they do, then I am ready to come and help the great team win titles, and I am ready to return when the management says so.

“For now, I don’t have any team, I am not coaching any team so it means I am a free agent, so it is all upon Yanga officials to set up a meeting and talk to me, and I will not mind coming back to , I am ready to come back.”

Van Der Pluijm continued: “The good thing is I understand Yanga very well and the players they have so it will not be difficult for him to settle in, I also know the country very well, they have good people and I know the fans too, let the management make a decision and I will board the next flight to take over.”

Yanga are also reportedly looking at Kenyan coach Bernard Mwalala, who currently doesn’t have a team after he was fired by Kenyan Premier League ( ) side .