Aussems: Why the friendly matches are important for Simba SC

The Belgian coach explains the reason why he preferred to play build up matches during the fifa break

Simba SC coach Patrick Aussems has revealed the importance of the friendly matches they are playing during the international break.

The Tanzanian Mainland champions have already played against Kenyan side FC, winning 1-0, and will on Monday face Mashujaa FC at Lake Tanganyika Stadium in Kigoma.

“I am using the friendly matches to test the quality of players whom I don’t use regularly in the league,” Aussems is quoted saying by Daily News.

Against Bandari, it was a goal by Ibrahim Ajib which came in the 77th minute that lifted Simba to the win.

Aussems feels winning the match was a positive sign but his main intention was to give chance to some players who do not usually get playing time.

“As you saw against [Bandari], I changed positions for most of the players because I want to see how they can adapt when regular squad members are absent," he added.

Asked why his side managed to score only one goal despite creating many chances, Aussems said: “When you create opportunities and you do not score, it means you lack efficiency and can easily be worked upon unlike if you fail to make scoring chances which simply means you have a problem.”

Simba will be seeking to earn revenge against Mashujaa, who ended their dream to reach the final of Azam Sports Federation Cup after a 3-2 win last season.