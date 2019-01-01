Aussems to improve Simba SC's fitness and finishing against Kagera Sugar

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi tactician reveals he has changed his tactics to ensure he gets maximum points against the league leaders

Simba SC head coach Patrick Aussems is confident of getting a good result against Kagera Sugar in the top tier game scheduled for Friday.

The defending champions lost both their fixtures last season against the Sugar Millers, and are aiming at repeating the fete this year. However, the Belgian says his charges will be better this time around and he is keen on improving the team's weaknesses as exposed by their opponents last season.

"I watched last season's game in which we lost 1-0 at National Stadium and realized my players were drained especially in the second half," Aussems told Mwanaspoti.

"[My Players] had pressurized Kagera in the first half and tired in the second half. This time around, I want all my players to be fit to sustain attacks from the first to the final whistle.

"We also need a strong mentality and to attain it I have been forced to make some changes to our training routine; we have to win this time," the Belgian said.

Aussems has also admitted Simba have to be clinical in front of goal and convert the chances they create.

"I have realized just like last season, we are not clinical despite the many opportunities we create. For the past three days we have been working on the attack to ensure we get the goals we need to win on Friday," he concluded.

The defending champions have so far claimed two wins in as many matches, and a win against Kagera might take them top of the table.