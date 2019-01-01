Aussems: Simba SC will have a very tough game against Azam FC

Belgian coach wary of their opponents ahead of season opener set for National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday

Simba SC head coach Patrick Aussems admits his team will have to be at their best to stand a chance of defeating Azam FC on Sunday.

The two top teams will fight it out for the Community Shield at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, to raise the curtain in the Mainland which will kick off a week later.

Having signed a number of new players, the Belgian coach concedes a lot has to be done for his team to win.

“I have not managed to see how they [Azam] play, but definitely it is going to be a very tough game,” the tactician told Mwananchi.

“They are a good side, a competitive one and they are also coming for a win, but I am sure we will have an edge over them.

“About 50% of the team is made up of new players, so we have to get our combinations and tactics right ahead of the game, no room for mistakes.”

Both teams will use the game to sharpen their charges ahead of the continental assignments.

After drawing 0-0 against Uniao Desportiva do Songo (UD Songo) of Mozambique in the Caf away, Simba need to win the second leg to advance.

For Azam it is a different story in the Caf Confederation Cup; after losing by a solitary goal against Ethiopian side Fasil Kenema. Azam need to win the second leg by a better goal margin to progress.