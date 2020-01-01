Aussems: Simba SC reveal why they fired Belgian coach

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have explained why they fired the Belgian coach despite him winning trophies

Simba SC have come out to explain why they fired coach Patrick Aussems at the start of last season.

The Belgian coach had helped the Wekundu wa Msimbazi to clinch the Mainland title and had also won the season curtain-raiser – Community – before he was sacked.

His position was taken by another Belgian Sven Vandenbroeck who later went on to win two more titles – the league and – as the club finished the 2019-20 season with a treble.

Simba chairman Mohammed Dewji has now revealed the reason why they had to part ways with Aussems.

“First of all, it was all about money issues, he wanted to extend his stay but he was asking for too much money,” Dewji said as quoted by Sokaletu.

“Though we had also won the league under his regime, we did not perform well in Caf as we exited in the preliminary round and this was not received well by the Simba board, it also contributed to his sacking.

“In short, Simba failed to reach the targets they had set under his watch, we never performed well in Caf competition, and that is where we want the team to do well, now we are the best team in , we want to also conquer Africa.

“As a club, we gave Aussems all he wanted, we did our best and supported him but the results, especially in the Caf competition were not pleasing our eyes.”

Dewji continued: “He also had a bust up with Masoud [Djuma] who is our biggest fan and we felt it was time to let him go.”

Simba will now have another chance to represent the country in the Champions League and have moved to beef up their squad with new signings including defender Joash Onyango from Premier League ( ) champions .

But before they start the Champions League campaign, they will start the season with a Shield Cup clash against FA Cup semi-finalists Namungo FC at Sokoine Stadium on August 30.

Simba will then open their title defence with a clash against promoted side Ihefu FC on September 6.