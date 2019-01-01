Aussems reveals target for Simba SC against Mtibwa Sugar

The Belgian believes his team is ready to down the Sugar Millers in a league assignment on Friday

Simba SC head coach Patrick Aussems is confident his charges can bag maximum points in Friday's league match against Mtibwa Sugar.

The defending league champions were eliminated by UD Songo of Mozambique from the Caf two weeks ago and their focus is fully on domestic competitions. The Belgian believes his team has what it takes to claim a win against the unpredictable Sugar Millers.

"We need a positive result against Mtibwa and I believe it is very possible," Aussems told Mwanaspoti.

"It is a collective responsibility and as a team, I am confident we will achieve the objective. I understand they [Mtibwa] are not an easy team to beat, but we want to continue doing well in the league; we need to win.

The tactician has also revealed the squad is almost complete for the game.

Article continues below

"All those players who turned out for Taifa Stars have reported back, we are expecting Kahata [Francis] anytime from now, but Kagere [Meddie] will arrive tomorrow [Wednesday].

Simba won their league opener against JKT 3-1.