Aussems 'ready to take charge of improved Simba SC’

The tactician left in 2019 and has now stated he would oblige a call to return since the position fell vacant after Sven Vandenbroeck’s exit

Former Simba SC head coach Patrick Aussems has revealed he is ready to return and take charge of the Mainland champions again

The head coach’s position fell vacant after Aussems’ successor Sven Vandenbroeck left after he had led the side to the Caf group stage. The Belgian tactician has now stated he would return fast should he get the invitation from the Simba management.

“I am very ready for a return. They now have a strong squad than what I had in the previous two seasons,” Aussems told Mwanaspoti.

More teams

“I am ready to come back if at all I will receive a call from the club’s owner. But it would also be right to confirm that I have got other offers from some African teams.

“I lived with Simba quite well and I know the doors are still open and for that reason, I will prioritise them over any other team that would approach me.”

The coach further pointed out key areas that would convince him to rejoin the 2020 treble winners.

“If you look at Simba’s player individually, then you will see that they have incredibly improved and that is always a boost for any coach,” the retired defender said.

“And for that reason, I am ready to come back if and when they will ask me to. It would be easy for me to take charge as they are already accustomed to my way of play; attacking football that is meant to entertain everyone including the fans.”

The tactician also spoke about Wekundu wa Msimbazi’s chances in the Champions League Group A. Simba qualified for this stage after beating Plateau United of and Platinum FC of Zimbabwe.

“Simba have got a competitive squad that can do well against AS Vita and but for El-Merreikh, I really cannot talk much about them due to my limited knowledge on them,” he added.

“But again teams from Sudan or around that region are – in most cases – not as competitive.

“If Simba are going to deploy their arsenal well especially during home games and be disciplined against El-Merreikh away, then I can see them getting out of the group and progress to the quarter-finals with at least 10 points.”

Article continues below

Aussems added he has not talked to Vandenbroeck since he left Simba but is certain the successes the latter had at Wekundu wa Mismbazi were enough to attract suitors.

“I have not had a chat with Vandenbroeck but getting a team to the group stage is a great achievement after domestic successes and I will not be surprised if offers from other countries come,” he concluded.

Vandebroeck has already been appointed head coach of ASFAR Rabat.