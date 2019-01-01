Aussems pleads with Simba SC management to sign Kagere backup

The absence of injured John Bocco has forced the club to depend on the Rwandan as he is the only available striker

Simba SC head coach Patrick Aussems has pleaded with the club's management to sign another striker during the January transfer window.

Simba have been without their dependable striker and captain John Bocco, who was injured during the Community tie against Aazam FC in August.

Aussems admits the Wekundu wa Msimbazi will need another striker to partner Meddie Kagere as Bocco's knee injury continues to keep him out of action.

“[John] Bocco's absence means I only have [Meddie] Kagere as the only striker available and if he, unfortunately, gets injured then we will be in big trouble,” Aussems told Mwanaspoti.

“So, I am pleading with the club's management to sign another striker in the upcoming transfer window. Let them do what is practically possible in order to avert a future crisis.”

Simba CEO Senzo Mazingiza has revealed the club is working on a plan to seek advanced treatment for the captain, who he admitted has a serious injury.

The Tanzanian international has been receiving treatment within the country and from the team doctors but the club has been forced to rethink his treatment plans, with the injury looking more serious than was previously thought.

"We are planning to fly Bocco to get advanced treatment outside the country and I believe we will get to know the seriousness of the injury and maybe the period of time it will take him to recover fully," Mazingiza said.

"For Wilker da Silva his injury is not as serious as Bocco's and this means he will not be flown to for advanced treatment. He will neither undergo surgery and we believe he will take a shorter period to recover and start playing soon."

Aussems and Simba have been forced to depend on Clatous Choma, Ibrahim Ajib, Hassan Dilunga, Sharaf Shiboub and Miraj Athumani for goals as they seek to defend their Vodacom (VPL) title.