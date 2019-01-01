Aussems ends speculation by confirming he will return to Simba SC

The Belgian coach denies the exit rumours saying he will return in time for the club’s next league match against Ruvu Shooting

Simba SC coach Patrick Aussems has dismissed reports he has quit the club.

The tactician left on Monday for his native and immediately after his sudden departure rumours started to spread on social media he had decided to leave the club for good.

Aussems did not show up for his team’s training sessions at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC) on Monday, fueling rumours he has deserted the club.

It was further reported Aussems did not inform club officials of his departure due to unknown reasons. For the past few weeks, Aussems has been linked with several clubs such as Zambian side Nkana FC and AS Vita of .

However, Aussems cleared the air on Tuesday, confirming it was true he had left the country to his native home, where he has personal issues to deal with.

He wrote through his Instagram account; “I had to leave for two days for personal reasons, I’ll be back tomorrow [Wednesday] to prepare for our match against Ruvu Shooting and get three more points...”

Article continues below

Simba Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Senzo Mazingiza also confirmed Aussems had requested for permission to deal with his personal issues in Belgium and believes the tactician will be back after three days.

“He sent an email to me on [Monday], saying he has an emergency and he’s flying out, he did not say where he was going. When he’s back, I will have more details,” Mazingiza is quoted by Daily News.

With the absence of Aussems, assistant coach Dennis Kitambi, and Mussa Hassan ‘Mgosi’ will continue to guide the team’s training sessions.