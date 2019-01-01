Aussems alleges 'uneducated' Simba SC board must be removed

The former coach is bitter after his exit and has faulted members of Wekundu wa Msimbazi for their decision to fire him

Belgian coach Patrick Aussems has hit out at the Simba SC board for firing him owing to what was termed as gross misconduct and poor results.

The Mainland League champions parted ways with the veteran tactician last weekend and appointed his assistant Dennis Kitambi as the head coach on an interim basis.

"We have officially terminated the contract of Aussems to handle Simba SC,” the statement seen by Goal stated.

"Simba board reached this decision after the coach failed to discharge his duties as agreed in the contract and also after he failed to take the team to the group stage of the Caf .

"The Board has appointed the assistant coach Dennis Kitambi as the interim caretaker coach. The post of the head coach has now become vacant and the club will make announcements as soon as the new head coach has been confirmed."

On his official Twitter account, the tactician has appreciated the fans' support but hit hard on the board members.

"Thanks to the fans, to the players for the support! I wish you all the best! But to grow, Simba must absolutely get rid of the liars and uneducated people of the board. Now is time for me to enjoy what is the most important in life: family and sincere people. Bye Tanzania!," the 54-year old tweeted.

