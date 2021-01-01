Aussems: AFC Leopards unveil Belgian coach as they target title

The 55-year-old tactician has been unveiled by the club three days after he landed in the country to take over the vacant role

FKF Premier League side AFC Leopards have confirmed the hiring of coach Patrick Aussems.

As exclusively revealed by Goal three days ago, the Belgian tactician, who has also handled Simba SC of Tanzania, will take over the mantle of handling the Kenyan giants but the club has not revealed the duration of the contract signed.

“Patrick Aussems has been appointed as the new AFC Leopards coach,” the club said in a statement obtained by Goal.

“He joins the club after a successful stint at Tanzania’s Simba where he guided them to the Tanzanian Premier League title in 2018/19 and reached the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League.

“The 55 year-old Belgian, former Standard Liege defender joins us with vast experience having coached teams across Europe and Africa for the last 30 years.

“He has handled Sudan’s Al-Hilal – he won the Super Cup of Sudan and Congo Brazzaville’s AC Leopards where won the league in 2014 and qualified in the semifinals of Caf Confederation Cup 2014.

The statement continued: "Aussems holds a Uefa Pro coaching license, he has also coached Nepal’s national team and he will have his first training session on Tuesday and will be in charge for our Saturday’s FKF Cup match against Taita Taveta All-Stars in Wundanyi.”

The Belgian, who arrived in the country on Saturday and watched the derby against Gor Mahia at Kasatani Stadium on Sunday, will take over from Tomas Trucha who quit his duties at the club.

Article continues below

Ingwe have been without a coach since Trucha quit, alleging some officials were interfering with his work. The Czech Republic citizen was appointed to lead the 13-time champions in early November to help the team challenge for the 2020/21 league title.

Aussems was born on February 6 in 1965 at Moelingen, Belgium, and played football for various clubs in Europe, including RCS Vise, Standard Liege, KAA Gent, RFC Seraing and France's ES Troyes AC.

On his last stint in East Africa, Simba opted to part ways with the tactician after he failed to guide the team to the group stage of the Caf Champions League despite the quality of the players at his disposal.