Aurier was 'outstanding' with two assists during fasting period – Totteham Hotspur’s Mason

The Ivory Coast defender was in top form with his contributions in front of goal as Spurs grabbed maximum points in Sunday's Premier League outing

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ryan Mason described Serge Aurier’s performance in their 4-0 hammering of Sheffield United as "outstanding" despite not eating throughout the day.

Aurier joined Muslims across the world in observing the holy month of Ramadan and they are expected to abstain from food and drink during the day, until after sunset.

The religious act did not stop the Ivory Coast captain from putting in an impressive display at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday as he provided two assists for Gareth Bale, who went on to score a hat-trick in the encounter.

Two minutes before the hour-mark, the encounter was stopped to allow Aurier to break his fast with an energy drink but Mason was impressed with his all-round contribution as Spurs kept their 11th clean sheet in the Premier League this term.

“I think the most important thing when you're a defender is to defend and he did that tonight with the rest of the defence,” Mason said per Football London.

“I think that's 11 clean sheets in the Premier League this season now. That's good. That's positive.

“Serge is fasting as well so I think it makes that performance even more impressive because he hasn't been able to eat all day so put in 90 minutes like that is outstanding.”

Tottenham climbed to fifth after the win, with 56 points after 34 matches, which leaves them five points behind the fourth-placed Chelsea with four matches remaining in the English top-flight.

Following last Sunday’s League Cup final loss to Manchester City, Mason reserved praise for his team’s attitude and fighting spirit on the pitch.

“I thought it was an outstanding performance from the team. We've had a week to work and train them and train them hard and try to instil some principles, stuff like that takes a lot of time,” the 29-year-old continued.

“The most important thing for me tonight was the attitude, from minute one to 95, the desire to compete, to run, to fight, it was really, really good and then you pair that up with the moments of brilliance we had, individually but also as a team.

"It was a really pleasing night.”