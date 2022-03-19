Aurier 'very sad' for Pochettino amid PSG struggles

Serge Aurier feels "very sad" for the way Mauricio Pochettino has struggled to win over Paris Saint-Germain, with the Villarreal captain stating the Argentine should not shoulder all the blame for their frustrations.

Pochettino succeeded Thomas Tuchel midway through the 2020-21 campaign, but has struggled to deliver the results anticipated since taking the reins.

He is on course to lead the club to another Ligue 1 title this season, but his squad of superstars has often looked more like individuals than a team, and their Champions League exit to Real Madrid has compounded frustration - but Aurier feels that Pochettino is up against "internal problems" he cannot control.

What has been said?

"I'm very sad," Aurier told beIN Sports. "He's someone I learned a lot from. I know the person. I'm disappointed with the way things are going.

"I was really happy when he was approached by Paris. From what I learned and what I saw, I knew he had the soul to give this team what was missing.

"Unfortunately, it hasn't always gone well since he's there. I think it's not just his fault.

Aurier on Spurs experience

The Ivory Coast international previously played for PSG before he went on to play under Pochettino at Tottenham, where the duo reached the 2019 UEFA Champions League final, and the 29-year-old believes that the difference in squad harmony has been a stumbling block for the Argentine at Parc des Princes.

"I think he failed to do what he did with us at Tottenham," he added. "It's true that it is not the same style of players. Knowing him, his game plan has always been good - [it] brought us to the Champions League final.

"There are a lot of internal problems that he can't manage. It hurts me a little for him. I hope in any case that he will continue until the end of the season, [and then] we will see what will happen."

