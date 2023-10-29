Aurelien Tchouameni to be sidelined for extended period after fracturing metatarsal as Jude Bellingham sends message of support to Real Madrid team-mate

Real Madrid have confirmed that Aurelien Tchouameni will be out injured due to a stress fracture to his second metatarsal on the left foot.

Tchouameni out injured

Will miss 6-8 weeks

Bellingham sends support

WHAT HAPPENED? After a rough first season in the Spanish capital, the French midfielder had established a reputation for himself as an indisputable starter. In Ancelotti's team, his defensive presence was vital, and Madrid's only other option for a pure defensive midfielder for Tchouameni's spot is Eduardo Camavinga.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While the club hasn't revealed the timeline for the midfielder's recovery, reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that the 23-year-old will be out for six to eight weeks depending on his recovery.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Instagram (@judebellingham)

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Madrid will now be in action when they take on Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, November 5.