Aubameyang signs for Barcelona on free transfer following Arsenal exit
James Westwood
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed for Barcelona on a free transfer following his departure from Arsenal.
Barca have confirmed Aubameyang's arrival in an official statement, which reads: "FC Barcelona and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have reached an agreement for the player to join the club after the striker terminated his contract with Arsenal FC.
"The player will sign a contract until 30 June 2025 with an option to agree departure on 30 June 2023 and his buy out clause will be set at 100 million euros.
"Shortly the Club will provide details of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's presentation as a first team player."
More to follow.