Aubameyang reaches 50 Arsenal goals faster than Henry with Wolves strike

Only six players in the Gunners' history have reached the half-century faster than the Gabon international, who has reached the milestone in 78 games

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s opening goal against in the has taken him to the 50-goal mark for , in only his 78th appearance.

In the Gunners’ history, only six players have reached their half-century in fewer games, with Ted Drake top of the pile. He scored 50 in just 52 games for the club in the 1930s, while record goalscorer Thierry Henry doesn’t make the top ten.

Aubameyang finished calmly from close range after a good assist from strike partner Alexandre Lacazette to put Arsenal ahead at the end of a tumultuous week for the club.

The 30-year-old has now moved to nine goals for the season in all competitions, including eight in the Premier League and one in the .

His consistency has stopped Arsenal’s difficult campaign from sinking too low, and he has now scored in seven of Arsenal’s 11 league games this season.

Arsenal’s next top scorer this season is Gabriel Martinelli, whose seven goals have all come in the Europa League and .

Following Drake on the list of players to reach 50 for Arsenal are Joe Baker, who did it in 60 games, Ronnie Rooke on 64, Ian Wright on 68, Reg Lewis on 74 and Cliff Holton on 77. Aubameyang joined Jimmy Brain on 78 games.

The next target for Aubameyang will be the full century. 19 men have scored 100 goals or more for Arsenal, with the most recent players on the list being Robin van Persie, Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud.

There was another milestone for the Gabon man on Saturday, as he donned the Arsenal captain’s armband for the first time since joining the club from in January 2018.

Remarkably, he became the fifth different starting captain the Gunners have had in 16 games so far this season, with regular skipper Granit Xhaka left out of the squad entirely following his angry outburst toward fans last weekend.

Aubameyang will likely drop out of the starting eleven for the Europa League clash with Vitoria on Wednesday, but will be looking to continue his good form in the Premier League matches still to come in November.

Arsenal face Leicester away and at home, either side of the upcoming international break.