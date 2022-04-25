‘Aubameyang past his best years’ – Gabon star under fire by fans after Barcelona defeat

Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has once again come under heavy criticism from fans after Barcelona suffered a shock 1-0 La Liga defeat to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

It was Alvaro Garcia’s goal just seven minutes into the league clash at Camp Nou that helped the Red Sashes defeat the Catalans and hand them a second straight top-flight defeat at home having been beaten by Cadiz 1-0 last Monday.

Barcelona have now lost three matches in a row on home soil – since they had lost 3-2 to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League. The result has left many Barcelona fans taking to social media to express their dissatisfaction at the performance of Aubameyang, who was signed from Arsenal in January.

Aubameyang - who has managed nine La Liga goals - was substituted for Luuk de Jong in the 71st minute.

Below is how fans commented on the player on Twitter after his latest display.

Ferran Torres has zero shot on target in the last 4games, Ousmane Dembele has 2 shot on target from 50 attempts, let’s leave Aubameyang, understandably he’s past his best years…



Hard times for Barcelona, it won’t be like this forever — Oba of Omuo Empire (@Manapasta) April 24, 2022

I think depay should start over aubameyang



The guy is just a low budget Ronaldo abeg

Offers nothing in the build up and scored headings and tap-ins — I no get name (@dtrut2) April 24, 2022

Memphis is so much better then Aubameyang — NotJustin14 ⚒️ (@Justin14Not) April 24, 2022

SEND AUBAMEYANG BACK THIS NIGHT!!! — papa (@Pxsquale_) April 24, 2022

There is not a single legitimate sporting reason to start Aubameyang over Luuk de Jong — LDJXtra™️ (@LDJXtra) April 24, 2022

What has happened to Barcelona's resurgence or Aubameyang bounce? — Tomiwa Ojo (@10Qmedia) April 24, 2022

Nothing good comes free. Aubameyang is an example — O.kuti (@medicoloran) April 24, 2022

Nico was fantastic today.

Xavi should consider giving Puig game time.



Aubameyang is yet to impress me.



Messi is the GOAT

forca barca💙❤ — toxichoe (@_Dienyin) April 24, 2022

Start depay, dembele and Adama. This aubameyang is getting too comfortable and ferran is just absent on the pitch. The midfield misses pedri's influence, we need to work on that. — Mitchell🇳🇬🇦🇷 (@mxnwafor) April 24, 2022

I guess arteta was right about aubameyang after all — Tobiah junior (@TobiahJunior) April 24, 2022

Aubameyang shouldn’t be playing for a division one team — TunegeeSings🎶 (@tunegeeofficial) April 24, 2022

Did Aubameyang play today? Asking for a friend — KING👑 (@_IKENNA_) April 24, 2022

I see Mr Aubameyang and his Barca team did really well again tonight 👀 — Aaron B (@southerngooner) April 24, 2022

I see Aubameyang was taken off with 20 minutes to go with his team trailing at home to Rayo Vallecano… — Mullingar Gunner (@MullingarGunner) April 25, 2022

What's the latest with Aubameyang? @piersmorgan 🤔 — Olatunde Thunderman (@demmylade_tee) April 25, 2022

Aubameyang lack of a first touch is one of the reason we struggle to create through the middle.



Memphis has a nice first touch but lacks Auba movement.



We should be all out for Harry Kane. — ¿¿ (@NoBoozeHere) April 24, 2022

Another set of supporters have questioned Aubameyang’s first touch when receiving the ball insisting he “can’t always get it right.”

We need to talk about Aubameyang 1st touch man he can't get it right and it always start a counter attack for the opponents happened many many times — Ab (@Ab_blaugranista) April 24, 2022

Forget aubameyang if the ball isn't in the box — Quam Blazey (@Blazey_Oye) April 24, 2022

Memphis played a good game. I liked the fight he showed and willingness to get involved. Something Aubameyang fails to do. Auba is afraid to go into 50-50 or contest aerially. Can't hold up play and ends up misplacing passes -- which is why we're struggling to build up fast. — Omérta (@tochukwu_tiz) April 24, 2022

Barcelona needs a better no 9 like Darwin Nunez , who is skillful , aubameyang cannot hold ball nor dribble,Torres needs to sit out for depay at that no 11,xavi is not the man.all Barcelona players are just average players. Barca need world class players — Abada (@ceebyk) April 24, 2022

Aubameyang first touch and touches are just too bad, damn! — Mayowa (@Mayowa005) April 24, 2022

aubameyang dey control ball like the ball hot. — CUCC!T!N!🦇 (@_cuccitini) April 24, 2022

Aubameyang needs 12hrs/day training on how to keep the ball in his legs... how’s Xavi not seeing this 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Ayodejiii (@teeminent9) April 24, 2022

I hate it when Barcelona make horrible mistakes. Why Dembele and Aubameyang always. — philip (@Philip460) April 24, 2022

Me watching Aubameyang's hold up play: pic.twitter.com/f51fjHzBde — Hamza C 🤨 (@TMC_V2) April 24, 2022

Fati’s knees after 5 mins of watching Aubameyang chase his own touch next week pic.twitter.com/F0zwYdLGO6 — F4ST #FerranOut (@F4STFATI) April 24, 2022

Meanwhile, another supporter has compared the Gabon star to Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford while another said he was not a team player.

Aubameyang without tapins is just another Rashford — Tαԃҽ Lҽƙαɳ (@Lek0n) April 24, 2022

I think our main issue is that our forwards are one dimensional.



Dembélé can't finish, Aubameyang absolutely has 0 link play, Ferran Torres is just being more invisible games all of a sudden.



I'm not saying any are bad but we need COMPLETE forwards who can do multiple things. — Ibra⁷ #PedriSZN (@IbraDZN) April 24, 2022

One thing I love about football is luck can only win few matches for you when you fail to do the right thing you will end up losing important matches.



For me Aubameyang and Dembele should always be 75minutes substitute, Aubameyang is not a team player like Suarez, Eto, — philip (@Philip460) April 24, 2022

Elsewhere, another fan has opined that Aubameyang’s style of play can only fit in Italy's Serie A and not in Spain while another has blamed the player's struggles on Xavi's tactics.

Don't let me even start with Aubameyang.

Proper false image.

Serie A is his fit. — ZIC🇳🇬🥤 (@Culernary) April 24, 2022

Xavi's lack of tactis has left De Jong, Aubameyang, Dest and Dembele frustrated tonight. I saw Gavi nearly in tears too. All these players have been playing well innthe past years and other leagues. At Barca, they play bad due to management. — TheLockerRoom (@TheLockRoomkey) April 24, 2022

Do you agree that Aubameyang has poor ball control and needs to work on it? Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.