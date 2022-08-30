Aubameyang or Zaha: Which forward should Chelsea sign?

Thomas Tuchel’s team are reportedly in the market for one more attacker before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

The final 48 hours of the transfer window are always frantic for clubs who have either started the season poorly or are yet to strengthen their side.

For all the uproar over the years about the window for acquisitions and sales running into the early weeks of the campaign, there are more benefits to the transfer market staying open until the start of September.

Chelsea could well still be beneficiaries of having 48 hours and a bit to conclude their business for Thomas Tuchel. It has been a year of upheaval at Stamford Bridge, with the ownership change and departures of influential figures at the club slowing down the Blues’ recruitment.

Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella have arrived as major first-team signings— with Wesley Fofana expected to be announced sooner rather than later — while Carney Chukwuemeka leads a cadre of teenage buys tipped to grow into first-team players in the future.

But Chelsea are not done, especially in their ambition to strengthen their attack.

Tuchel’s men are said to be in the market for attackers, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Wilfried Zaha’s names springing up in the media.

For a club that has seen Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner depart since the preceding campaign ended, the forward positions were a priority for the West London side whose absence of match-winners has beggared belief in the last few seasons.

Thus, it is no surprise that Aubameyang and Zaha are linked, with both broadly fitting into Tuchel’s plan to revamp his attack, even though both are of different profiles.

The case for and against Aubameyang

Despite only arriving in February, Aubameyang is viewed as one of Barcelona’s saleable assets in their never-ending struggle for cash inflow.

Lukaku may not have been the guarantee of goals that Chelsea needed last season but the Gabon international showed in the second half of the campaign that he still knew how to find the back of the net, scoring 13 times in 23 appearances in all competitions.

Auba has the small advantage of working under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund, although the coach and player have both evolved since the two years spent together at BVB from 2015 to 2017.

Be that as it may, the former Arsenal man solves an area of great need for the Stamford Bridge outfit whose absence of any natural goal scorer in their squad could undermine this year’s targets.

The marksman will require optimum service to get the best out of him, nonetheless, which remains to be seen owing to Chelsea’s broader issues in consistently creating quality chances.

Tuchel’s men have had seven big chances in their opening four games (six from open play), and the paucity of creativity is alarming. Indeed, ranking 12th in the Premier League as it stands emphasises this weakness.

Furthermore, the striker’s age and potential wages could be the difference between a successful transfer and a breakdown in negotiations.

The 33-year-old reportedly wants a three-year contract but the Blues are prepared to offer two, an understandable stance to avoid a complicated situation if the centre-forward does not fire on all cylinders.

Add to the fact Armando Broja seems to be highly rated at Chelsea, so a path for the Albanian could be problematic if Aubameyang is signed on a long-term contract.

The ending of the striker’s time at Arsenal will not go unnoticed in the Blues camp while his 12 to 18-month drop-off after a strong start in North London will raise further eyebrows.

The case for and against Zaha

It is no surprise why a Chelsea transfer will appeal to Zaha who has not hidden his desire to compete at the highest level.

This is no slight on Crystal Palace, the club with whom the winger-cum-striker has made his name, becoming the only player in the club’s history to score 50 top-flight goals (a feat he reached after scoring in a 2-0 win at Manchester City in October 2021).

However, the Ivory Coast international has wanted to prove he could flourish at a higher level since his Manchester United transfer in the early 2010s went awry.

A switch to Arsenal in 2019 never materialised and reports linking the intense forward to Jose Mourinho’s Roma never gathered any momentum.

Tuchel’s transfer strategy this summer showed a desire to bring in a direct forward capable of attracting defenders and taking them on before either creating, shooting or just generally opening up the pitch for the Blues.

This saw Chelsea rumoured to be interested in Ousmane Dembele — who eventually agreed to stay at Barcelona — and Raphinha, who snubbed a move to West London for a dream switch to the Blaugrana after Leeds United agreed to a deal with the two-time European champions.

Chelsea could be beneficiaries of Zaha’s Premier League experience, the ability to beat his opponents one-on-one and flexibility to play across the frontline, a characteristic appreciated by their head coach.

The fact he has less than a year left on his current contract means Palace have little or no leverage this summer and might be open to talking to their London rivals to avoid losing their talisman for free in 2023.

Zaha ticks multiple boxes for the Blues but has an injury history that could make Tuchel’s team rethink a possible move for the attacker who turns 30 in November.

Chelsea are undoubtedly desperate after the aforementioned circumstances have left them scrambling in the final days of the window seeking to reinforce a side that no longer has immediate aspirations to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool but secure a Champions League spot.

It appears to be an either/or situation and, while Aubameyang and Zaha are not of the same ilk, they offer solutions to the Blues and potentially improve the general quality of a side in great need of bodies and quality in the attacking third.