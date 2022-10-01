Aubameyang opens Chelsea account as Potter's Blues sink Ayew's Crystal Palace

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his maiden Chelsea goal as the Blues silenced Crystal Palace 2-1 in a Premier League clash on Saturday.

Aubameyang scores first Chelsea goal

Continues notable Premier League record

The Blues secure comeback victory

WHAT HAPPENED? After Jordan Ayew had set up Odsonne Edouard for the Eagles’ opener after seven minutes, the former Gabon international levelled matters for the Blues in the 38th minute. Thiago Silva headed Reece James’ cross to Aubameyang, who turned and fired a shot into the bottom corner, leaving Vicente Guaita with no chance. Super-sub Conor Gallagher sealed victory for Graham Potter's men with his last-gasp beauty.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is the African striker’s first goal for the Blues after three matches since moving to Stamford Bridge from Barcelona. This goal will help the former Arsenal captain regain his confidence after his displays against Dinamo Zagreb and Salzburg drew a barrage of criticisms from fans. Meanwhile, Chelsea put in another statement performance which further suggested that their 2-1 loss to Southampton was a blip.

ALL EYES ON: Aubameyang was handed a starter’s role by manager Potter which saw him lead the attack alongside Raheem Sterling. After impressing for 75 minutes, he was subbed off for Armando Broja.



MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS



Getty

Getty

Getty



DID YOU KNOW? Aubameyang has now scored in his first Premier League game for both Arsenal (v Everton in February 2018) and Chelsea, and only against Burnley (8) and Watford (6) has he netted more than he has against Crystal Palace (5) in the competition.

THE VERDICT: With Auba on song, there is optimism in the air that he will come out good for the Blues…

WHAT NEXT FOR AUBAMEYANG? Buoyed by his strike against Palace, the striker would be hoping to find the net again when Chelsea welcome AC Milan on Wednesday in a Champions League outing.