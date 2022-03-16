Aubameyang on Barcelona life: ‘Help of my friends makes everything easier'

Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed what has made his life easier at Barcelona.

Aubameyang has settled fast at the La Liga club after making a transfer from Arsenal, and he has revealed the presence of friends made his adaptation smoother.

"When I transferred, I waited for a while. I studied hard and prepared myself in the best way from the very beginning. I love what I do," Aubameyang said in a Wednesday’s pre-match presser.

"The help of my friends makes everything easier for me. I feel good playing on the edge here."

The Gabon captain is expected to lead the attack for the Catalan side against Galatasaray in the Uefa Europa League Round of 16 second leg meeting on Thursday.

"We are ready for tomorrow's game. We really want to win this match. It's a very important game for us," he added.

"This is a very important match for us. This is a European game, and we need to win. We are ready to do this. Galatasaray's defense did very well in the first match.

"But we know very well what we will do in tomorrow's game. We have to win the round."

On his part, manager Xavi Hernandez said the away game is going to be like a final, especially after they drew 0-0 in the first leg meeting.

"We will play like a final with Galatasaray. We are in good shape as a team. Our goal is to win the match," Xavi said.

"We analyzed the first match very well. We saw what we couldn't do in the first match. Let's give Galatasaray credit, they played very compactly in the first match. We analyzed our mistakes and worked hard to do better tomorrow.

"We knew that Galatasaray was a team that could cause us problems. Tomorrow will be a different scenario on the field. Domenec Torrent [coach for the Turkish outfit] knows us very well and is a very good coach. Let's see what happens."

Xavi named his traveling party without the injured Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto, and Samuel Umtiti.

Brazilian full-back Dani Alves, meanwhile, will not be involved due to his ineligibility to feature in the competition.