Aubameyang next to Overmars in Arsenal’s Premier League ranks

The 31-year-old’s opener against the Hornets was close to the feat achieved by the former Dutch international during his time with the Gunners

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal for in Sunday’s clash against was the Gunners’ earliest English top-flight strike since Marc Overmars in 1999.

With just five minutes into the clash against Hayden Mullins, the Gabon international beat goalkeeper Ben Foster from the penalty spot after defender Craig Dawson crashed into French international Alexandre Lacazette.

That strike ensured that the Gunners’ captain moved closer to the ex-Arsenal star’s feat achieved in April 1999 when he scored against after just four minutes.

5 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (5 mins) has scored Arsenal’s earliest Premier League goal from the penalty spot since Marc Overmars netted against Middlesbrough in April 1999 after just four minutes. Chase. pic.twitter.com/HGc2YgHAFq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 26, 2020

Auba assisted Kieran Tierney for his goal in the 24th minute as he touched the ball into the international’s path while trying to control Nicholas Pepe’s cross.

In a productive evening for the forward, who is among the contenders for the Golden Boot, he completed his brace in the 33rd minute with his overhead kick beating Foster at his near post.

13 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has now scored 13 Premier League goals in his last 11 appearances against sides starting the day in the relegation zone. Predator. pic.twitter.com/yEXusqtygY — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 26, 2020

That means the former star has now scored 13 English elite division goals in his last 11 appearances against sides starting the day in the relegation zone.

The visitors pulled one back from the penalty spot through captain Troy Deeney, who beat Emiliano Martinez from the penalty mark, after David Luiz caught Danny Welbeck with a late challenge when the striker went to get on the end of Abdoulaye Doucoure’s cross.

Should Mikel Arteta’s men hold on to their two-goal advantage and secure maximum points against the Hornets, they will end the season in ninth position should fail to defeat and Hove Albion.