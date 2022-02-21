Aubameyang 'mature, intelligent, humble & positive' - Barcelona's Xavi after Valencia hattrick

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has discussed four character traits that set Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang apart after he scored a hattrick against Valencia on Sunday.

The Gabon international scored three of the four goals that handed the Blaugrana the 4-1 away win and the coach praised him afterwards.

"He has scored goals all his career. He gets into space well. He is mature, intelligent, humble, and positive," Hernandez said, as quoted by Marca.

"I am delighted with him. The goals will give him confidence."

On his part, the former Arsenal star said the win against Valencia is a perfect way to prepare for the Uefa Europa League game against Napoli, as he also praised his teammates for providing him a welcoming environment since he signed.

"Yeah, I feel very happy but I think it is due to the team because they welcomed me like I have been a player for a long time. I feel very good and I am happy and that is why I think I scored today [Sunday]," Aubameyang said.

"For sure this is the best way for the team to win on Thursday because it gives a lot of confidence and yes, we are ready to go and win this pNapoli] game."

Despite the convincing victory, Aubameyang's coach pinpointed areas where they need improvement.

"We have peace of mind until Thursday. And then, on Sunday... and so on," he said. "I am very satisfied and happy. We were not as brilliant or excellent as [we were] in some moments against Napoli, but we were effective.

"We also showed that we can suffer. We suffered in the second half, we lacked [taking a] pause and calmness.

"The first half was very good. The game was difficult. It was a match in which he had to roll up our sleeves.

"Another game away from home in which we leave satisfied. We leave with three excellent points from a difficult ground. The victory is very good. The goals were fantastic."

Aubameyang became the first player from Gabaon to score in La Liga and he also extended Barcelona goalscorers this season to 21.

Other goals scorers are Memphis Depay (eight), Ansu Fati and Luuk de Jong (five), Aubameyang and Araujo (three), Gerard Pique, Frenkie de Jong, Sergi Roberto, Braithwaite, Coutinho, Nico, Ferran Torres, Pedri, Ferran Jutgla and Gavi (two), Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Sergio Aguero, Ousmane Dembele, Alves and Ez Abde (one).