Aubameyang leaving Arsenal for Barcelona leaves Wright seeking answers

Arsenal legend Ian Wright was left extremely disappointed after striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the club for Barcelona.

The 32-year-old Gabon international completed his transfer to the Catalans after being frozen out at the Emirates since early December, his last appearance for the team being the 2-1 defeat against Everton at Goodison Park on December 6.

With the former Borrusia Dortmund striker, who scored 92 goals in 163 appearances, already unveiled at Camp Nou, the 58-year-old Wright, who managed 221 appearances and scored 128 goals for the Gunners, does not understand why the player left.

“Even I don’t know what’s gone on and I’m in touch with the guy, we’re tight,” Wright said on The Ringer Podcast as quoted by Just Arsenal.



“The way everything has gone, deep down I can’t understand why something couldn’t happen, simply because he’s only just signed.

“So if everything was going on before, there would have been a lead up of misdemeanours for the manager to maybe say let’s not sign him, and it seems like if you knew there were things that were happening that you didn’t like, then why did we sign and put so much money into him and a year later he’s gone?”

“I’m very sad on a personal level because I think he’s made for us. If you have Auba you can structure everything around him to do what he does. I watched his goals for Dortmund not long ago and it was all geared for him. I’m devastated that we couldn’t do that for him, but as much as I love him, you have to back the manager now.”

Wright continued: “Auba hasn’t been as strong as in previous seasons, and I believe his progress was dipping prior to his falling out with the manager, and removing his mammoth wage is hard to argue with.

“Whilst I’m not sold on our transfer window, I can see why Auba has been moved on, and we have to believe that it will be for the greater good in the long run.”

On Thursday, Aubameyang pointed the blame for his “complicated” departure from Arsenal at coach Mikel Arteta.

“They were complicated months but I think that's how football is sometimes,” the player said during his official unveiling ceremony.

“For my part, I have never wanted to do something wrong and now I think that this is the past and I want to think about the present and right now that is my answer.

“I think the problem was only with Arteta and he made the decision. I can't say much, I wasn't happy and that's it.



"It happened like that. I wasn't very happy, I stayed very calm and that's it.”