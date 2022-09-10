Aubameyang: Former Chelsea star Wright-Phillips raises concerns on new striker after Potter appointment

The former Gabon captain found himself under new management a little over a week after his transfer

Former Chelsea forward Shaun Wright-Phillips has raised concerns about whether Graham Potter can manage to handle new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Wright-Phillips has wondered whether Potter is going to allow the former Arsenal striker - who penned a two-year deal at Stamford Bridge this summer – to settle into the team.

"I think what will maybe be the struggle or the thing that they both have to get used to it when the new manager comes in. Is he going to be like, is he going to allow him to be a maverick or is he going to be strict, which doesn't seem to work for Aubameyang," Wright-Phillips told Fair Betting Sites, as quoted by Football London.

"He seems to like to do what Aubameyang likes to do. I think the next manager that comes in is you cannot say leaning with him, but as long as he works hard for the team and he scores you those goals, you've got to give him a little bit of yardage in a way because it's hard to change your character."

Potter signed a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge, keeping him at the club beyond Aubameyang's expected stay.

Chelsea signed Aubameyang after the departure of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, and his reunion with Thomas Tuchel did not last long. The German was dismissed after Wednesday's Champions League loss to Dinamo Zagreb.

The new Chelsea manager will have to wait for his first match with the London side after the Premier League fixtures were postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.