Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is enjoying his football after having a difficult summer and regained his fitness, according to Chelsea boss Graham Potter.

Auba joined Chelsea from Barcelona

He has seemingly rediscovered scoring touch

Potter reveals reason behind Auba's form

WHAT HAPPENED: The 32-year-old scored in the 34th minute to help the English side secure a 2-0 win at the San Siro against the 10-man AC Milan.

The Blues had opened the scoring in the 21st minute courtesy of Jorginho who scored from the penalty spot after a foul by Fikayo Tomori, who was sent off.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aubameyang has now scored in three consecutive matches he has started for the Blues, proving wrong those who doubted his ability in front of the goal.

The former Arsenal captain joined Chelsea in the summer after a short stint at Spanish outfit Barcelona. His goal ensured the Blues secured a healthy win that took them top of Group E with seven points from four matches.

WHAT WAS SAID: "We’ve not been doing anything special, he [Aubameyang] is just been building his fitness, he came from a difficult summer, and the more game time he gets, the stronger he gets," Potter told the club's website.

"The more we understand him the more he understands us, and then everybody can see his qualities. It looks like he's enjoying his football and scoring goals is important for him."

WHAT NEXT: After a successful Champions League outing, Aubameyang will hope to continue with his great run in front of the goal on Sunday against Aston Villa in the Premier League outing.