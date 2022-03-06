Aubameyang chasing Eto’o and Ibrahimovic as Barcelona prepare for Elche

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang heads into Sunday’s La Liga clash between Barcelona and Elche with a milestone in his sights.

As a player who graced the Bundesliga and English Premier League, the former Arsenal striker is no stranger to landmarks.

Since moving to Camp Nou, the 32-year-old has scored four goals in four Spanish elite division matches.

Should he find the net against Francisco’s Green Striped Ones, he will equal the best scoring start in the competition in the 21st century with five goals.

Only four-time African Player of the Year Samuel Eto’o and Zlatan Ibrahimovic hold this record thanks to a bright start during their spell with the Catalans in 2004 and 2010 respectively.

Auba made a quiet start to life in Spain – failing to find the net as Xavi’s side dismantled Atletico Madrid 4-2 on February 6.

Seven days later, he was on parade for 28 minutes yet could not register his name among the goal scorers as the 26-time La Liga kings settled for a 2-2 draw at Espanyol.



In his first start against Valencia on February 20 at the Mestalla Stadium, the 2015 African Player of the Year winner scored a hat-trick as Barca silenced Jose Bordalas’ side 4-1 away from home.

Aubameyang followed it up with a goal in the 4-0 thumping of Athletic Bilbao on February 27.

Meanwhile, manager Xavi claimed his team must be careful against Francisco’s Elche.

"The first game is a reference. It’ll be hard because they’re much better under Francisco and haven’t lost at home,” he was quoted by the club’s website.

“We need to be careful with their attacks down the wing, we found them very hard to play against.

"We have five games coming up in two weeks, so we’ll need to rotate to deal with tiredness and fitness. But I’m loving having so many options in attack.”

Barcelona have not lost to the Green Striped Ones since 1974 and have not conceded a single in their last five visits.

In fact, Elche’s two goals at Camp Nou earlier this season ended the Catalans’ longest ever run of ten clean sheets against a fellow Spanish elite division side.