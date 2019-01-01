‘Aubameyang can play for Barcelona’ - Patrick Kluivert

While making a strong case for Man Utd starlet Rashford, the Cameroon assistant boss recommended the Arsenal forward as a typical Barca No. 9

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can play for Barcelona, according to Patrick Kluivert who referred to Marcus Rashford as the ‘best’ Luis Suarez replacement.

Suarez continues to star as the Catalan’s target man, scoring over 160 goals so far. But with the Uruguay international into his 30s, the Spanish giants are sure to start hunting for a replacement.

Asked by Sport360 at a La Liga event his opinion on the issue, the former Barcelona striker said: “I like Marcus Rashford, a lot. It will be really difficult to get him over. But he is a good player.

“I don’t see a lot of players who can play in Barcelona. Aubameyang, perhaps he can play.

“There is not a lot. Maybe some players who can play in La Liga, young players.

“But for me, I think the best one is Marcus Rashford.”

Aubameyang clocks 30 in June, and Kluivert's strong punt for Rashford is logical as the England international is just 21 and currently stars for Manchester United in a central position, with the ability to play in a variety of attacking position.

His Arsenal counterpart though has been in much better form this season, with his 15 goals only bettered by Mohamed Salah in the Premier League scorers' chart.